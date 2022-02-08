Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.52.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

