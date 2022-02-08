Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $681.58 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $681.58 million and approximately $79.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00331221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006413 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.01163986 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,664,624,574 coins and its circulating supply is 12,373,157,421 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

