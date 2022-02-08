Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Five9 stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

