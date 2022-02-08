Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Sell

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ICL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,040 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

