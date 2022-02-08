Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 1,728,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,507. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $411.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

