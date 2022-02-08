Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.