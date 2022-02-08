Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

