Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,620,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

