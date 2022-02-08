Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,311. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

