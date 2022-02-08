Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $26.99 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $982.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

