Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post sales of $310.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.30 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 258,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,328. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

