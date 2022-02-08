Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

