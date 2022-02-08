Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

