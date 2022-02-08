Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.