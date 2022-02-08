Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report sales of $128.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.82 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $712.62 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,170. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

