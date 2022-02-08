Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 677.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 3,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

