Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce sales of $139.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $131.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $609.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $16,650,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $16,757,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $12,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

