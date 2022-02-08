Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.19. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,893. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

