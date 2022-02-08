Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce sales of $40.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,844,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 103.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

