Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.76). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $10.07 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

