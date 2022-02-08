Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

