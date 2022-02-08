Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $90.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $375.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $375.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $412.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Bancorp stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

