Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,563. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

