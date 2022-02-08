Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. 102,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

