Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SOL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

