Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

