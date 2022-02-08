Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $842.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.16 million and the highest is $875.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.