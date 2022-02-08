Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

