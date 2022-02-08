Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. 46,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,604. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -144.48, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

