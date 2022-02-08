Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAC.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
About IMAC
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
