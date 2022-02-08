Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post $333.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 412,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

