Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the lowest is ($3.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($7.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,557. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

