Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.60. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $2,246,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 512,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

