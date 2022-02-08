YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

