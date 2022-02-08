Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 34,239 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up 4.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

