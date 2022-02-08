Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 481,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,033,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPDI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:XPDI traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 4,644,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

