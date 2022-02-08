Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $469,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,691. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

