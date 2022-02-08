Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $5.97 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Stem makes up 3.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Stem worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $265,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 158.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Finally, General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $56,378,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,781 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,989.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of STEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 65,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

