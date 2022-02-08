Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $96,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Xilinx by 8.6% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.85. 13,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,786. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

