Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Hits $399,231.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $399,231.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

