Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

