Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Insider Doug McCutcheon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) insider Doug McCutcheon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($42.06) per share, for a total transaction of £155,500 ($210,277.21).

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,090 ($41.78) on Tuesday. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,965 ($40.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,965 ($53.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,406.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,599.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

