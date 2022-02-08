World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

World Acceptance stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.14. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

