Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $303,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,443,000 after buying an additional 130,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,854,000 after buying an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

