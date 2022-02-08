Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 5,096.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,096.30 ($68.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.07) to GBX 6,000 ($81.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.83), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,483,434.75).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,276 ($57.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,639.55. The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.