Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $12.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,423. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

