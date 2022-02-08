William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

