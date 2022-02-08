WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $24.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

