Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,326. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.