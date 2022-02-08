WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $64.74 million and $1.93 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00019673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

