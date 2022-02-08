WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 64,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,829,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $21,350,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

