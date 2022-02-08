WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 64,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,829,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39.
WeWork (NYSE:WE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $21,350,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.